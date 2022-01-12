MASS TORT INSURANCE LITIGATION REPORT

Insurer Must Defend Roofing Contractor in $5 Million Lawsuit, 5th Cir. Panel Rules


January 12, 2022


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


NEW ORLEANS — A 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has ruled that Employers Mutual Casualty Co. must defend a contractor in a $5 million lawsuit accusing it of breaching its guarantee by refusing to replace a leaking roof, ruling that the “Your Product/Your Work Exclusion does not apply to some of the underlying allegations.

In a Jan. 11 opinion, the appellate panel explained that the underlying complaint contains allegations of damage to property other than Siplast Inc.’s roof membrane.

The Archdiocese of New York bought a roof membrane system from Siplast Inc. in 2012 for a Bronx, N.Y. …

FIRM NAMES
  • Anderson Kill
  • Disiere Jefferson & Wisdom LLP
  • Jackson Walker LLP

Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know

February 23, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS