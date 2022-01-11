Asbestos Exclusions Bar Coverage for Texas Oil Refinery Fire, Calif. Appeals Court Affirms
January 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
SAN FRANCISCO — Insurers have no duty to pay for the settlement of claims arising from a 2017 explosion and fire that occurred during asbestos abatement at a Texas oil refinery because the policies clearly exclude coverage for asbestos-removal activities, a California appellate court has affirmed.
In a Dec. 10 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, 1st District, panel found the asbestos abatement was the main cause of the fire; therefore, the exclusions apply.
Motiva Enterprises LLC hired Excel Modular Scaffold and Leasing Corp. to abate asbestos at Motiva’s Port Arthur refinery. Pursuant to the contractor agreement, Excel obtained insurance …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Science in Mass Torts - What You Need to Know
February 23, 2022 - None, None
None