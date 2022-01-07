Philly Restaurant Owner Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Federal Judge Rules
January 7, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a restaurant owner’s COVID-19 coverage action against Zurich American Insurance Corp., ruling the policy’s Microorganism Exclusion applies to the losses because they were caused by a virus.
In a Jan. 7 order, Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained that the exclusion applies to losses “directly or indirectly” caused by a virus.
Big Red Management Corp. owns several restaurants in the Philadelphia area, including the White Dog Café and Louie Louie. In March 2020, Big Red temporarily halted dine-in operations in compliance with …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Litigation Conference: Mass Tort Litigation - The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick