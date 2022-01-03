N.J. Appellate Panel Reinstates Getty Pollution Coverage Action
January 3, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey appellate panel has reinstated a pollution coverage action filed by Getty Properties Corp., ruling the trial court erred in dismissing the case in favor of the insurers’ first-filed New York declaratory judgment action because it did not consider New Jersey’s dominant interest in the dispute.
In a Dec. 30 order, the New Jersey Appellate Division said the trial court should have recognized “New Jersey's interest in remediating environmental contamination within its borders, and the associated coverage issues, as being a special equity worthy of consideration.”
Getty Properties Corp. is seeking indemnification from its insurers, …
FIRM NAMES
- Chaffetz Lindsey LLP
- Clyde & Co.
- Offit Kurman LLP
- White & Williams LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None