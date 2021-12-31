Concurrent Causation Doctrine Defeats $8 Million Insurance Action, 5th Cir. Affirms
December 31, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
NEW ORLEANS — A federal appellate panel has ruled that the concurrent-causation doctrine applies to all-risk policies, therefore a health system’s claim for $8 million in losses caused by a power loss falls within an exclusion for “changes in temperature or humidity.”
In a Dec. 29 opinion, the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel found that under the doctrine, the exclusion was triggered because the covered and non-covered perils were interdependent.
Methodist Hospitals of Dallas lost $8 million in sterile medical supplies after a thunderstorm cut off power at one of Methodist’s hospitals, causing two chiller units to shut …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's MDL Litigation Conference: Mass Tort Litigation - The Current Landscape
January 26, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach