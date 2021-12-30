Pa. Pizza Restaurant Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Federal Judge Rules

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania pizza restaurant cannot recoup COVID-19-related economic losses from Selective Insurance Company of the Southwest because it did not sustain physical damage to its property, a federal judge has ruled.

In a Dec. 21 order, Judge Gene E.K. Pratter of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania further held that the policy’s virus exclusion bars coverage for Maggio’s Restaurant’s losses because they originated from COVID-19.

Maggio's, a restaurant and catering company in Southampton, Pa., temporarily ceased in-person dining operations beginning in March 2020 after the state’s governor issued orders limiting restaurants to takeout and …