Restaurant Owner Not Covered for Harassment Claims, 9th Cir. Affirms
December 30, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Memorandum
SAN FRANCISCO — The former CEO of a shuttered restaurant is not covered for underlying harassment and discrimination claims filed against one of the eatery’s managers because they fall within the ambit of the policy’s employment-related practice exclusion, a federal appeals court has affirmed.
On Dec. 22, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel agreed that all the claims arose out of employment-related activities because they each alleged the conduct occurred at, or because of employment with, the restaurant.
Douglas Guillon was a former shareholder, director, and chief executive officer of Crush Italian Steakhouse and Bar in Ukiah, Calif. …
