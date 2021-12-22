COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Some COVID-19 Travel Insurance Claims Against Generali Sent to Arbitration


December 22, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — The New York federal judge overseeing actions accusing Assicurazioni Generali Group S.p.A of breaching vacation rental insurance policies by denying policyholders’ claims following the COVID-19-related cancellation of their trips has ordered arbitration of certain plaintiffs’ claims.

In a Dec. 21 order, Judge John G. Koeltl of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found the plaintiffs who purchased their trips online through VRBO.com are subject to the site’s arbitration clause, which provided that Generali was a beneficiary of the clause.

The putative class actions were filed by consumers who bought travel insurance from …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Litigation Conference: Mass Tort Litigation - The Current Landscape

January 26, 2022 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS