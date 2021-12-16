Real Estate Developer Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage in Ill. Federal Court
December 16, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by a real estate development company against West Bend Mutual Insurance Co., finding there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” insured property.
In a Dec. 14 order, Judge Staci M. Yandle of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois followed 7th Circuit precedent in ruling that coverage is not triggered without any physical alteration to an insured premises.
River Hills Development LLC sued West Bend after the insurer denied its claim for economic losses stemming from the COVID-19 …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None