Italian Deli Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in Ill. Federal Court

CHICAGO — A federal judge has granted Twin City Fire Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action brought by a Chicago food court vendor, finding the policy’s Virus Exclusion applies to the claimed losses.

On Dec. 10, Judge Gary Feinerman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further held that Firenze Ventures LLC d/b/a Firenze-Italian Street Food did not sustain “direct physical loss or direct physical damage” to its property.

“Firenze does not allege that the COVID-19 virus was physically present at its deli, the only premises identified in the policy’s declarations,” the judge …