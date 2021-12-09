Calif. Federal Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing Insurer of Charging Excessive Rates During Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. and its parent company of charging excessive premiums for business risk coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many businesses to close or reduce operations.

In a Dec. 8 order, Judge Edward M. Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found Rejoice! Coffee Company LLC has adequately pled claims for violation of the state’s unfair competition law and unjust enrichment/restitution.

Rejoice sold coffee to large employers throughout the Bay Area, wholesale coffee to others for resale, and …