N.Y. Judge Says Tina Turner Musical’s COVID-19 Losses Not Excluded

NEW YORK — A New York judge has refused to dismiss a COVID-19 coverage action filed by The Tina Turner Musical LLC (TTM) against Chubb Insurance Company of Europe SE, finding the alleged losses do not fall within the policy’s Communicable Disease Exclusion.

In a Dec. 6 order, Judge Andrew Borrok of the New York County Supreme Court found TTM’s losses were not caused by COVID-19, but rather by government orders that temporarily barred theaters seating 500 or more attendees from holding live performances.

“TTM’s claim for consequential damages was sufficiently pled and do not require allegations of bad faith,” …