High Court Won’t Review 4th Cir.’s Refusal to Certify Auto Auction’s Pandemic Questions
December 7, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a federal appellate court’s refusal to certify a Maryland auto auction’s COVID-19 coverage questions to the high court.
Bel Air Auto Auction sought review of the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals refusal to certify the questions of whether the presence of a potentially deadly virus like SARS-CoV-2 in the air or on surfaces at a property constitutes “physical loss or damage” to such property for coverage purposes.
In addition, Bel Air sought certification of the question of whether under a policy that excludes certain losses caused by certain …
