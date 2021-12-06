Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses Barbizon Acting Schools’ COVID-19 Coverage Action

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed against Sentinel Insurance Co. by the owners of two Barbizon International Inc. acting and modeling schools, finding the insurer did not violate the state’s unfair business practices law in denying their claim.

On Dec. 3, Judge Thomas Hixson of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found plaintiffs failed to adequately allege Sentinel wrongly failed to investigate their claim or fraudulently sold them worthless limited virus coverage.

Barbizon School of San Francisco Inc. and Barbizon School of Modeling of Manhattan Inc. are each …