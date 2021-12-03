Ohio Appellate Court Upholds Ruling for Insurer in Nail Salon’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

CLEVELAND — An Ohio appellate court has upheld a grant of judgment on the pleadings to Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. in a nail salon’s COVID-19 coverage action, affirming that the alleged losses fall within the policy’s virus exclusion.

Further, in the Dec. 2 opinion, the Ohio Appeals Court, 8th District, further found that The Nail Nook Inc. failed to allege its business personal property was physically lost or damaged, as required by the policy.

Nail Nook operates a nail salon in Ohio. In March 2020, it temporarily closed in compliance with government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 virus. …