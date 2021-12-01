COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Calif. Federal Judge Sends Majority of StubHub Ticket Refund Claims to Arbitration


December 1, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO — The federal judge overseeing the StubHub COVID-19 ticket refund MDL has ordered arbitration of all claims brought by non-California plaintiffs who purchased tickets via the company’s website, finding they agreed to the terms of its User Agreement and arbitration provision.

However, in the Nov. 22 order, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California denied StubHub’s motion to compel arbitration as to those plaintiffs who bought tickets through its mobile app, finding a lack of evidence that they agreed to a User Agreement with a viable arbitration agreement.


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference

December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS