6th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Ohio Bridal Shop’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
December 1, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
CINCINNATI — The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld dismissal of an Ohio bridal shop’s COVID-19 coverage action, affirming there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to” property as required by the Owners Insurance Co. policy.
In a Nov. 30 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the trial court that government closure orders issued in response to the pandemic do not cause tangible harm to property.
Bridal Expressions LLC, which operates a bridal shop in Mentor, Ohio, alleged it “was forced to suspend its business operations due to COVID-19,” incurring business interruption losses as a result. …
