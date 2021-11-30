COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Mo. Restaurant Owner Seeks New Trial in COVID-19 Coverage Action


November 30, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


KANSAS CITY — The owner of several Kansas City restaurants has asked a federal judge to order a new trial in a COVID-19 coverage action, arguing Cincinnati Insurance Co. “invited several instructional errors that both individually, and collectively, misled the jury, calling the verdict into serious doubt.”

In a Nov. 24 motion filed before Judge Steven R. Bough of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, K.C. Hopps Ltd. says the court submitted jury instructions based on the policy’s “Ordinance or Law” and “Acts or Decisions” exclusions even though there was no evidence supporting application of …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference

December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation

January 11, 2022 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS