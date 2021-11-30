Mo. Restaurant Owner Seeks New Trial in COVID-19 Coverage Action

KANSAS CITY — The owner of several Kansas City restaurants has asked a federal judge to order a new trial in a COVID-19 coverage action, arguing Cincinnati Insurance Co. “invited several instructional errors that both individually, and collectively, misled the jury, calling the verdict into serious doubt.”

In a Nov. 24 motion filed before Judge Steven R. Bough of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, K.C. Hopps Ltd. says the court submitted jury instructions based on the policy’s “Ordinance or Law” and “Acts or Decisions” exclusions even though there was no evidence supporting application of …