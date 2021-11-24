Restaurant Association’s COVID-19 Event Coverage Action Remanded

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has remanded a restaurant association’s COVID-19 event cancellation coverage action, ruling that the citizenship of each Lloyd’s underwriter must be considered when considering whether diversity jurisdiction exists.

In a Nov. 23 order, Judge Barry W. Ashe of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana said because the notice of removal failed to allege the citizenship of the individual members/underwriters/names making up the four syndicates that subscribe to the Lloyd’s policy, remand is appropriate.

Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) was insured for event cancellation under a policy secured by Affinity Insurance Co. …