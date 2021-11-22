La. Car Dealership Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Federal Judge Rules

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a car dealership owner’s COVID-19 coverage action against Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Co., finding there was no “direct physical loss or damage” to insured property, as required by the policy.

In a Nov. 19 order, Chief Judge Nannette J. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana held that Ford of Slidell LLC’s attempts to expand the phrase to include non-structural damage has been denied by the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and other courts in the district.

“Fifth Circuit precedent is clear that tangible damages …