COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Insurers’ Creek Fire Lawsuits Against Southern California Edison Remanded


November 19, 2021


LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has remanded 11 lawsuits, many of which filed by insurers, against Southern California Edison Co. in connection with the 2017 Creek Fire, ruling they do not raise a substantial federal interest because they allege state law claims and the federal government is not a party to the actions.

In a Nov. 15 order, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California added that California retains concurrent jurisdiction over the Angeles National Forest, where the fire occurred.

In December 2017, most of Southern California was under a …


