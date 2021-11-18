Miami Hotel Owners Lose Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in Federal Court

MIAMI — The owners of a Miami hotel and restaurants cannot recoup COVID-19-related economic losses from Tokio Marine Kiln Syndicate 1880 because there was no “direct physical loss of or damage to insured property,” a Florida federal judge has ruled.

In a Nov. 17 order, Judge Donald L. Graham of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida explained plaintiffs “failed to identify any change — visible or not — to the property, or any damage requiring repairs to make the property satisfactory for future use.”

Plaintiffs Clay Hotel Partnership Ltd. and Espanola Equities LLC own the …