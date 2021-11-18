Insurer Not Liable for Deadly Bus Repair Accident, Wis. Federal Judge Rules

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Wisconsin federal judge has ruled that Lancer Insurance Co. is not liable to pay for claims arising from a 2016 bus repair accident in which a man was injured and his son was killed because it falls under the commercial general policy’s exclusion barring coverage for injuries arising from the maintenance of any auto.

In a Nov. 16 order, Judge Brett H. Ludwig of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin further ruled that Lancer is not liable under a business auto liability policy because its coverage endorsements are not triggered under state …