Ind. Federal Judge Says Insurer’s Obligation Ended Upon Exhaustion of $1 Million Policy Limit
November 18, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana federal judge has granted Westfield Insurance Co. summary judgment in a coverage action involving a deadly trucking accident, ruling that the insurer’s obligations to Penske Truck Leasing Co. ended when the $1 million policy limit was exhausted by its settlement of related wrongful death claims.
In a Nov. 16 order, Judge Robert L. Miller of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana rejected Penske’s argument that the policy limit for customers that leased its trucks was above and beyond the $1 million cap.
On May 13, 2017, Jeffrey Kolkman was driving a semi-tractor …
