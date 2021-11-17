COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

W. Va. Appellate Court Overturns ‘Anti-Suit Injunction’ in Opioid Coverage Battle


November 17, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


CHARLESTON, W. Va. — A West Virginia appellate court has overturned an “anti-suit injunction” barring insurers from pursuing litigation against AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. (ABDC) in California concerning their liability to provide coverage for a $6.4 billion settlement of opioid lawsuits.

In a Nov. 15 opinion, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals found the injunction was overly broad because it prevented insurers in California and other states from challenging coverage under policies beyond those at issue in the West Virginia action.

“Stated simply, the order is unclear as to why the Circuit Court precluded the litigation of any issues between …

FIRM NAMES
  • Hissam Forman Donovan Ritchie
  • Reed Smith
  • Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator MDL Conference

December 14, 2021 - Pittsburgh, PA
The Omni William Penn Hotel

MORE DETAILS