N.Y. Judge Partially Dismisses Versace Mansion Hotel’s COVID-19 Coverage Action
November 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York judge has partially dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owners of a hotel and restaurant in the Versace Mansion in Miami, ruling they failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage to property,” as required to trigger business income coverage.
However, in the Nov. 10 order, Judge Barry Ostrager of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that Zurich American Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss plaintiffs’ breach of contract claim as it pertains to the policy’s communicable disease provision is premature.
VMSB LLC and VM South …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None