Philly Medical Clinics Lose Bid for COVID-19 Coverage

PHILADELPHIA — The owners of 13 Philadelphia-area medical facilities cannot recoup COVID-19-related business interruption losses from Continental Casualty Co. because they did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to” covered property, a federal judge has ruled.

In a Nov. 10 order, Judge Mitchell Goldberg of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania found plaintiffs failed to allege they were prevented from using their clinics by COVID-19 or the threatened presence of the virus.

Plaintiffs are Delaware Valley Management, LLC T/A Princeton Medical Management Innovations; Princeton Brain & Spine Care, LLC; DB Internal & Sports Medicine, …