Physiotherapy Center Owner Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Tenn. Federal Judge Rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of several physiotherapy centers cannot recoup its COVID-19 business interruption losses from Hartford Fire Insurance Co. because it did not sustain “physical loss or damage” to covered property, a Tennessee federal judge has ruled.

In a Nov. 2 order, Judge Aleta A. Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee further found coverage for the plaintiff’s losses fall within the policy’s virus exclusion because they were indirectly caused by the COVID-19 virus.

Agilitas USA Inc d/b/a Results Physiotherapy, which operates physiotherapy centers in several states, temporarily closed its centers beginning in …