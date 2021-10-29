COVID-19 Contamination Does Not Cause ‘Direct Physical Loss or Damage,’ La. Federal Judge Rules

NEW ORLEANS — A business consultant and its property manager are not entitled to coverage from Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. for COVID-19-related losses because they did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” as required by the policy, a Louisiana federal judge has ruled.

In an Oct. 27 order, Judge Martin C. Feldman of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana held that virus contamination does not damage property for the purpose of triggering coverage.

PS Business Management provides business consulting services to entertainment professionals and CJA Nola Realty is a property management company that operates …