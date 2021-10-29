Mo. Federal Jury Finds for Cincinnati Insurance in COVID-19 Coverage Action
October 29, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Verdict
KANSAS CITY — A Missouri federal jury has rendered a verdict in favor of Cincinnati Insurance Co. in the first COVID-19 coverage action sent to trial, finding the owner of several Kansas City bars and restaurants did not sustain a direct “physical loss,” as required by the policy.
The verdict was issued on Oct. 28 following a trial presided over by Judge Steven R. Bough of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.
K.C. Hopps Ltd. owns bars, restaurants, catering services, and event spaces in the Kansas City metropolitan area, including O’Dowd’s Gastrobar, Blue Moose Bar & …
