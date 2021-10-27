Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses Vail Ski Pass Coverage MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed multidistrict litigation demanding reimbursement from United Specialty Insurance Co. for season ski passes that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ruling the policy does not cover the circumstances at issue.

In an Oct. 26 order, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California rejected consumers’ argument that Vail Corp.’s decision to shut down its ski slopes constituted a “quarantine” as defined by the policies.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation created the federal docket for seven pending actions and future lawsuits accusing …