Pa. Federal Judge Refuses to Remand Racetrack Owner’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to remand a COVID-19 coverage action filed by the owner of a casino and racetrack, ruling that a declaratory judgment by the federal court would resolve the dispute and avoid duplicative, piecemeal litigation.

In an Oct. 20 order, Judge Gerald J. Pappert of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania explained there is no parallel state proceeding between the parties, which “militates significantly in favor of exercising jurisdiction.”

Greenwood Racing Inc. and its subsidiaries own and operate a casino, racetrack and other gambling facilities in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. …