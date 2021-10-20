COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Ore. Hotel Owners Lose Bid for COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage


October 20, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed against Hartford Fire Insurance Co. by the owners of two Oregon hotels, ruling that government closure orders did not cause them to sustain “direct physical loss or damage” as required by the insurance policy.

In an Oct. 16 order, Judge Michael W. Mosman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon found RV Agate Beach LLC and Riverhouse Property LLC only pled economic damages, not physical harms.

The judge referred to five other decisions in which the District Court found no coverage for COVID-19 business …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: MDL Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation

October 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS