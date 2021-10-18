Vail Corp. Prevails in Colo. Federal COVID-19 Ski Pass Class Action
October 18, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DENVER — A Colorado federal judge has dismissed a class action accusing the owner of several ski resorts of breaching its contract with season passholders by refusing to provide cash refunds when the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to end the 2019-2020 season early.
In an Oct. 15 order, Judge R. Brooke Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado found The Vail Corp. was within its right to close its resorts and honored its contract with passholders by offering “generous” credits.
The Vail Corp. operates 37 “mountain ski resorts and urban ski areas” that are open …
