Cincinnati Insurance Off the Hook for Chicago Limo Co.’s COVID-19 Losses

CHICAGO — A Chicago limo company cannot recoup its COVID-19-related business interruption losses from The Cincinnati Indemnity Co. because the pandemic and related government orders did not cause it to sustain “direct physical loss,” an Illinois federal judge has ruled.

In an Oct. 14 order, Judge Andrea R. Wood of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that Windy City Limousine Company LLC (WCL) failed to allege “physical injury to tangible property.”

“In short, the Court finds that the unambiguous meaning of ‘physical loss’ to property requires that there be some tangible physical alteration to the …