COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Eye Clinic’s Bad Faith Claim Proceeds in COVID-19 Coverage Action


October 14, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico federal judge has refused to dismiss an eye surgery clinic’s bad faith claims in a COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that it plausibly alleged Transportation Insurance Co. did not fairly investigate its claim.

In an Oct. 12 order, Judge Kea W. Riggs explained that Albuquerque Ambulatory Eye Surgery Center LLC’s claim “is not entirely foreclosed even in the absence of coverage under the policy.” The judge also allowed the plaintiff to amend its complaint to plausibly allege “direct physical loss” of covered property.

“In sum, allegations of ‘loss of use’ or ‘loss of the essential …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: MDL Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation

October 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS