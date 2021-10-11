COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

N.Y. Federal Judge Won't Reconsider Dismissal of Geico COVID-19 Premium Case


October 11, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has refused to reconsider his dismissal of a lawsuit accusing Geico of unlawfully overcharging its customers for auto insurance premiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, rejecting the plaintiffs’ argument that the filed-rate doctrine does not apply.

In an Oct. 8 order, Judge Victor Marrero of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York said plaintiffs failed to point to an “intervening change in controlling law” nor do they explain how the Court committed a “clear error.”

“Instead, the motion seeks to relitigate a legal issue that the Court already …


