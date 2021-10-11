Judge Refuses to Revisit Dismissal of Seattle Hotel Owner’s COVID-19 Coverage Case

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has refused to reconsider her dismissal of a luxury hotel owner’s COVID-19 coverage action against American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co., finding it failed to present evidence that the virus causes “physical loss of or damage to” property.

In an Oct. 7 order, Judge Barbara J. Rothstein of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington found the plaintiff “merely reframes, clarifies, and expands upon facts and scientific data that were present in the original complaint.”

HT-Seattle Owner LLC owns and operates luxury hotels and other properties in the Seattle area. …