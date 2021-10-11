COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Food Distributor Files Amended Complaint in Battle Over COVID-19 Coverage


October 11, 2021


NEW YORK — A food distributor for several hotels and restaurants across the country has filed an amended complaint in a New York federal COVID-19 coverage action, alleging the presence of the COVID-19 virus caused it to sustain "direct physical loss or damage."

The Chef’s Warehouse Inc. filed the amended pleading after Judge Katherine P. Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed its claims against Employers Insurance Company of Wausau without prejudice for failure to allege “direct physical loss or damage,” as required by the policy.

