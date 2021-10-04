Ill. Federal Judge Finds for Insurer in COVID-19 Coverage Brawl
October 4, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — A gambling-themed candy and toy distributor, its landlord, and a travel arrangement company have lost their bid for COVID-19 coverage in Illinois federal court because they did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to covered property,” as required by Valley Forge Insurance Co.
In a Sept. 30 order, Judge Franklin Valderrama of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Illinois ruled that JDL Inc., LV Candy LLC, and World Power Corp. failed to allege their insured properties, or surrounding properties, were physically altered or suffered “tangible or concrete” losses.
JDL owns Vegas Image, a …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: MDL Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
October 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series