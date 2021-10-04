Chef Andres’ Restaurants Lose Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in Md. Federal Court

GREENBELT, Md. — Chef Jose Andres’ group of restaurants cannot recoup COVID-19 business interruption losses from Travelers Property Casualty Company of America because there was no “physical loss or physical damage” to insured property, a Maryland federal judge has ruled.

In a Sept. 30 order, Judge Paul W. Grimm of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland explained that ThinkFood Group LLC and its affiliates failed to allege that any of their property was physically lost or physically damaged. Further, they failed to identify any lost or damaged property that needs to be repaired or replaced, the judge …