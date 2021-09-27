N.Y. Restaurant, Venue Landlord Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage

NEW YORK — The landlord for a Poughkeepsie, N.Y., waterfront restaurant and event venue has lost its battle for COVID-19 business interruption coverage from The Travelers Indemnity Company of America, with a New York federal judge ruling that it did not sustain “physical loss or damage,” as required by the policy.

In a Sept. 24 order, Judge Kenneth M. Karas of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York rejected the plaintiffs’ argument that “loss of use” triggers coverage under commercial property coverage policies.

Poughkeepsie Waterfront Development LLC is the landlord for 176 Rinaldi Boulevard in Poughkeepsie …