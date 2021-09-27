Cincinnati Insurance Prevails in Nashville Businesses’ COVID-19 Coverage Actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge has dismissed COVID-19 coverage actions filed by five restaurants and a dental practice against Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling that they did not sustain “accidental physical loss or accidental physical damage” to their insured property.

In six separate opinions issued on Sept. 22, Judge William L. Campbell Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee noted the plaintiffs did not allege their property was rendered uninhabitable due to COVID-19 or related government closure orders. Rather, they only alleged they were unable to use their property for in-person dining and non-emergency …