COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Popular New Orleans Restaurant Loses Battle for COVID-19 Coverage


September 23, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 insurance action filed against State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. by the owner of a popular New Orleans restaurant, ruling that it did not sustain direct physical loss or damage, as required by the policy.

In a Sept. 21 order, Chief Judge Nannette Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that government closure orders issued in response to the virus did not render Muriel’s New Orleans LLC’s eatery “unusable and uninhabitable.”

Rather, the closure orders suspended restaurant dining operations but allowed …


Subscribe Now



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced

MORE DETAILS