Philly Day Care Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Mass. Federal Judge Rules

BOSTON — A Philadelphia children’s therapy center is not entitled to COVID-19 business interruption coverage from Ohio Security Insurance Co. because it did not sustain “physical loss and/or physical damage” to its insured property, a federal judge has ruled.

In a Sept. 20 order, Judge Denise J. Casper of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts further found Kutest Kids Early Intervention Co.’s losses fall within the policy’s virus exclusion.

Kutest Kids provides treatment and services — such as physical, speech and occupational therapy, and specialized instruction — to children with developmental disabilities and their families at its …