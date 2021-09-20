Boston-Area Restaurants Not Covered for COVID-19 Losses, Federal Judge Rules
September 20, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
BOSTON — The owners of a group of Boston-area restaurants cannot recoup their COVID-19 business interruption losses from The Cincinnati Casualty Co. because they did not sustain “direct physical loss or physical damage” to their insured properties, a federal magistrate judge has ruled.
In a Sept. 16 order, Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts awarded Cincinnati summary judgment, concluding that neither the virus itself nor government closure orders cause “physical loss” or “physical damage.”
The lawsuit was filed by BN Farm LLC d/b/a The Farm Bar and Grille Essex, BNIpswich LLC …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis