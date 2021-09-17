Samsonite’s COVID-19 Coverage Action Remains in N.J. Federal Court

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to remand a COVID-19 coverage action filed by luggage maker Samsonite LLC and its affiliates, finding a declaratory judgment by the federal court would resolve the dispute and avoid duplicative, piecemeal litigation.

In a Sept. 14 order, Judge Kevin McNulty of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained there is no parallel state proceeding between the parties, which “militates significantly in favor of exercising jurisdiction.”

Tumi Inc., Samsonite LLC, and Delilah Europe Investments Sarl sought coverage from their insurer, Factory Mutual Insurance Co., after experiencing …