COVID-19 Does Not Cause Property Damage, Ga. Federal Judge Rules

ATLANTA — A Georgia federal judge has dismissed an arcade and amusement business’s COVID-19 coverage action against The Cincinnati Insurance Co., ruling it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage to property,” as required by the policy.

In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia explained that that alleged “property contamination due to the virus” does not cause an actual physical change to property.

AIKG LLC operates an amusement business that offers indoor go-karting, video arcades, full-service dining, and other attractions at five locations in Georgia, …