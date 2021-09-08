N.Y. Judge Tosses Medical Practices’ COVID-19 Coverage Action

NEW YORK — A New York judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed by two medical providers against General Casualty Company of Wisconsin, ruling they did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage” to their insured properties.

In an Aug. 26 order, Judge Elizabeth H. Emerson of the Suffolk County Supreme Court joined other New York courts in ruling that “loss of use” of property due to COVID-19 government orders does not trigger business income coverage based upon physical loss to property.

Island Gastroenterology Consultants PC and Island Endoscopy Center LLC are each insured under business owners’ policies …