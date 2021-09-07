Calif. Healthcare Giant Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in Federal Court
September 7, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has granted American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss a health care company’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, ruling it did not sustain “direct physical loss or damage” to its insured properties.
In a Sept. 3 order, Judge Roger T. Benitez of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California also dismissed a claim for negligent misrepresentation against a Texas-based AGLIC employee for lack of personal jurisdiction.
Palomar Health operates Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, Calif., Pomerado Hospital in Poway, Calif., and several other healthcare facilities.
In March …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis